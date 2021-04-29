Lowe’s seeks to hire 700 people in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Do you need a job? Lowe’s wants to hire 700 people at their Cleveland locations.
Those 18 and older can visit Lowe’s between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday to apply in-person.
Part-time and full-time shifts are available, according to a press release.
Open positions include:
- Cashiers
- Retail associates
- Stockers and receivers
- Merchandising service associates
- Drivers
- Supervisors
- Sales roles
Health, welfare, retirement and financial benefits vary, according to the release.
Lowe’s offers an employee stock purchase plan, paid time off, leave programs and tuition assistance.
