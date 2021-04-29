Man busted with drugs after driving into cruiser, Medina police say

MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - Three people are facing charges after a Wednesday traffic stop in Medina led to a crash and drug bust.
Medina police arrested Alexis Fort, Cali Sneed and Michael Rodgers-Watts, according to a department Facebook post.
The incident began when officers spotted Fort on Jackson Street in Medina. Fort was wanted by authorities for a car theft, police said, and was the subject of an ongoing drug investigation.
More officers responded to the area to attempt to arrest Fort, the post said. However, he drove away.
When officers tried to conduct a traffic stop, the post said, Fort drove directly into a police car.
Then, he fled the car and ran away, according to police. He was later found.
Sneed and Rodgers-Watts were occupants of the car, police said.
All three people were arrested and are in Medina County Jail, the post said.
Police said Fort was busted with nearly 22 grams of methamphetamine and over 6 grams of cocaine. He also had a knife and prescription pills, according to police.
Police found marijuana and fentanyl on Rodgers-Watts, according to the post.
Sneed is accused of providing false information and tampering with evidence.
