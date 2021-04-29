NFL Draft watch parties in Cleveland are just the ticket

Broncos fan Connor Adams of Pennsylvania is looking to the future when it comes to a draft pick for his favorite team, “I hope it goes like everyone says with a lot of quarterbacks going early.” Meanwhile, Bengals fans from Cincinnati and Columbus admit they’re happy to be in Browns’ country, just this once. They say even the rain couldn’t put a damper on the experience of a lifetime, “It’s a great thing for Ohio. It showcases us to the Nation, and you know like anyone this is my first real experience in Cleveland. I hope everyone’s had as nice of an experience as I’ve had.”