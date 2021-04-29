NFL exhibit at Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument honors football, military veterans

NFL exhibit at Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument honors football, military veterans
The Soldiers' and Sailors' Monument in downtown Cleveland. (Source: Michael Dakota)
By Avery Williams | April 29, 2021 at 4:59 AM EDT - Updated April 29 at 4:59 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument in downtown Cleveland launched a new exhibit Wednesday to honor NFL veterans who also served in the military.

Visit between 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. at 3 Public Square. The exhibit is open through Saturday.

It’s the latest show of celebration as Cleveland welcomes the NFL Draft.

More than 1,200 men served in both roles, according to a press release. The exhibit features over 30 men with displays that share their personal stories.

Admission is free. Capacity is limited to 20 guests at a time, according to a press release.

Masks are required at the Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.