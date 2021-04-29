NFL exhibit at Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument honors football, military veterans

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument in downtown Cleveland launched a new exhibit Wednesday to honor NFL veterans who also served in the military.
Visit between 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. at 3 Public Square. The exhibit is open through Saturday.
It’s the latest show of celebration as Cleveland welcomes the NFL Draft.
More than 1,200 men served in both roles, according to a press release. The exhibit features over 30 men with displays that share their personal stories.
Admission is free. Capacity is limited to 20 guests at a time, according to a press release.
Masks are required at the Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument.
