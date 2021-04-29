Northeast Ohio weather: Rain out Thursday; high winds to round out the work week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cold front is bisecting the area, facilitating the development of showers.
Expect on-again, off-again rain throughout the day.
The steadier rain should move out in time for the first round of the NFL Draft, but we still can’t quite rule out a few passing showers over the course of the evening.
If you’ll be downtown tonight, bring your rain gear.
Temperature-wise, we’ll fall into the 40s by morning.
Regarding Friday’s forecast, it’s going to be a chilly day, even for this time of the year.
We’re forecasting highs in the low to mid 50s with winds gusting upwards of 35 mph.
While the first part of the day will bring us a little sun, clouds will move in by midday, as well as a few light, passing showers.
We’ll be drying out and warming up for the weekend.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.