Northeast Ohio Weather: Washout today with falling temperatures; strong winds tomorrow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A front is bisecting our area this morning. Low pressure tracks through early this afternoon then the front will move south. These factors will give us an all day rain threat. The rain will be heavy at times with many spots around one inch of additional rain. Just a whole bunch of nastiness for the NFL Draft happenings in Downtown Cleveland. Temperatures will fall to around 50 degrees by this afternoon along the lakeshore counties. South of the front inland, you’ll be in the 60s through early afternoon. This will turn to a lighter rain and drizzle situation tonight. Drier air tomorrow, but it will be quite chilly for this time of year. Afternoon temperatures in the 50s. The wind will be a factor out of the northwest with gusts over 40 mph at times. Clear sky Friday night and chilly. Frost a good bet into early Saturday morning. Warmer air quickly builds in on Saturday. High temperatures surge back into the 60s. It will turn windy Saturday afternoon out of the southwest.