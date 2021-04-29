‘Anyone getting sick with COVID is a failure’: Doctor discusses impact of potential pill treatment

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Thursday, the Department of Health said 19,186 coronavirus deaths have been verified in the state of Ohio with at least 1,070,771 cases since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine did not schedule a COVID-19 briefing on Thursday, but 19 News spoke with Dr. Amy Edwards with University Hospitals about the impact an at-home pill to treat COVID-19 could have.
“Anyone getting sick with COVID is a failure,” Dr. Edwards said about vaccine hesitancy in Ohio.
As of Thursday afternoon, just under 40% of Ohio’s population stated the COVID-19 vaccine progress.
The 24-hour increase of 1,786 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Thursday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
An additional 170,628 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 56,272 total hospitalizations reported on Thursday, at least 7,772 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
