Ohio State QB Justin Fields drafted 11th overall by Chicago Bears

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The wait was probably longer than he would’ve liked but Justin Fields has a new team.
The Ohio State QB was drafted 11th overall by the Chicago Bears.
Fields was the 4th QB taken in round 1, behind Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson and Trey Lance.
Chicago traded up to get in position to take Fields, who threw for 63 TD and ran for 15 more in 2 seasons with the Buckeyes.
Fields will replace Mitch Trubisky of Mentor, who the Bears took 2nd overall in 2017.
