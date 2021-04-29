Pro Football Hall of Fame extends hours for NFL Draft

By Avery Williams | April 29, 2021 at 5:57 AM EDT - Updated April 29 at 5:57 AM

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Pro Football Hall of Fame is extending their hours for the NFL Draft.

The museum is welcoming visitors until 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, according to a press release.

Footballs fans will have the chance to see several draft-related items, including:

- The first draft card written in Braille, which was read at the 2019 NFL Draft

- Commissioner Roger Goodell’s M&M candy jar from his man cave (AKA the headquarters for the 2020 virtual NFL Draft)

- Commemorative coin from the 1995 NFL Draft

- Tom Brady’s draft card from the 2000 NFL Draft

- Matthew Stafford’s draft card from the 2009 NFL Draft

The Pro Football Hall of Fame opens at 9 a.m. It’s located at 2121 George Halas Dr NW in Canton.

