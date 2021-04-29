Pro Football Hall of Fame extends hours for NFL Draft

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Pro Football Hall of Fame is extending their hours for the NFL Draft.
The museum is welcoming visitors until 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, according to a press release.
Footballs fans will have the chance to see several draft-related items, including:
- The first draft card written in Braille, which was read at the 2019 NFL Draft
- Commissioner Roger Goodell’s M&M candy jar from his man cave (AKA the headquarters for the 2020 virtual NFL Draft)
- Commemorative coin from the 1995 NFL Draft
- Tom Brady’s draft card from the 2000 NFL Draft
- Matthew Stafford’s draft card from the 2009 NFL Draft
The Pro Football Hall of Fame opens at 9 a.m. It’s located at 2121 George Halas Dr NW in Canton.
