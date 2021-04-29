Suspects arrested in Elyria shots fired incident

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Suspects have been arrested for an incident of shots fired that occurred in Elyria and ended in a crash in North Ridgeville.
The Elyria Police Department received a call of shots fired at Young’s Auto Sales located in the 800 block of Cleveland Street.
A blue Ford Focus was described as fleeing the scene towards North Ridgeville.
The vehicle crashed on Mills Road.
Two of the suspects Ephraim C. Reed, of Elyria and Xaviah Lovejoy, of Elyria, were arrested at the scene of the crash.
Both subjects were transported to Lorain County Jail with no bond and will appear in court tomorrow morning.
A third suspect was transported to the hospital from the scene of the crash and will not be charged.
A fourth suspect fled the scene of the crash but was later arrested.
