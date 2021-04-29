What’s happening on Day 1 of the NFL Draft?

NFL Draft stage in downtown Cleveland
By Avery Williams | April 29, 2021 at 7:31 AM EDT - Updated April 29 at 7:40 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The NFL Draft kicks off today in Cleveland! Here’s everything you need to know about Day 1.

Festivities for the NFL Draft Experience begin at noon. The fun is taking over downtown Cleveland as organizers work to accommodate COVID-19 precautions.

Several musical acts will perform this evening:

- Ann Wilson singing the National Anthem

- Cleveland Metropolitan School District all-city choir performing the Black National Anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing”

- Kings of Leon to close out the concert

The NFL Draft begins at 8 p.m. The staging area extends from W. 3rd to E. 9th streets.

The Cleveland Browns pick 26th. A Shaw High School senior is announcing their pick.

Bring a coat and an umbrella if you plan to attend! Thursday’s weather brings rain, wind and chilly temperatures.

Cleveland issued road closures and parking bans for the event. Click here to view a list.

