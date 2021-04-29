47-year-old man dies in crash near Steelyard

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 47-year-old man died Tuesday morning in a crash near Cleveland’s Steelyard Commons.
A medical condition may have triggered the fatal crash, according to Cleveland police.
Police said the wreck occurred around 8:40 a.m. Tuesday on the I-71 exit ramp onto W. 14th Street.
The man was driving a 2011 Kia on the ramp when he swerved and hit a guardrail, according to police.
EMS took the man to MetroHealth, where he later died.
The identity of the victim was not released by police.
