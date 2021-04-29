87-year-old Stark County man missing, told family he was going to Acme

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An 87-year-old Navarre man has not been seen since he left his home on Whipple Avenue NW around 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
Stark County Sheriff deputies said Robert Leach told family members he was going to the Acme on Whipple Ave. NW.
He was driving a 1988 Red Ford F250 single cab truck with Ohio license plate BX86RU.
Leach was last seen wearing a green sweatshirt, blue jeans, brown slip-on shoes and a brown call cap with SE Summers Feed Mill written on it.
Deputies said Leach walks with a cane, is somewhat hard of hearing and is diabetic, but has no medication with him.
Anyone with information is asked to please call the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 330-430-3800.
