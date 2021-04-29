85-year-old woman struck by hit and run driver in Fairview Kohl’s parking lot

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - Fairview Park Police are searching for the driver who struck an 85-year-old woman with his car in the Kohl’s parking lot at Westgate on Thursday.
Police said the hit and run happened around 10:40 a.m. with what appears to be a silver Toyota Prius.
According to police, the 40 to 50-year-old man drove off without helping the victim or giving any information to her.
Take a close look at the security photos shared by Fairview Park Police:
Call police at 440-333-1234 and reference report #2100339 if you have any information on the driver or this case.
From FPPD: On April 29, 2021 at around 10:40 a.m. an 85 year old female was struck in the parking lot of Kohl’s at Westgate. We are currently trying to identify the operator of what appears to be a silver Toyota Prius. The driver was described as a middle eastern male and is estimated to be between 40-50 years old. The driver left the scene without aiding the female or providing any information to her. If you have any information on the operator of this vehicle please contact the station (440-333-1234) and reference report number 2100339.
