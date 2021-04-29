85-year-old woman struck by hit and run driver in Fairview Kohl’s parking lot

From FPPD: On April 29, 2021 at around 10:40 a.m. an 85 year old female was struck in the parking lot of Kohl’s at Westgate. We are currently trying to identify the operator of what appears to be a silver Toyota Prius. The driver was described as a middle eastern male and is estimated to be between 40-50 years old. The driver left the scene without aiding the female or providing any information to her. If you have any information on the operator of this vehicle please contact the station (440-333-1234) and reference report number 2100339.