‘You’re on the clock!’: the NFL Draft officially begins in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “You’re on the clock!”
Get ready to hear those words throughout the weekend as the NFL Draft officially began at 8 p.m. on Thursday.
The Jacksonville Jaguars have the No. 1 overall pick after falling to 1-15 in the 2020 NFL season.
Second is the New York Jets and the San Francisco 49ers next, but what about Cleveland?
Thanks to their first winning season since 2007 with an 11-5 record, Browns fans will have to wait all the way until overall pick No. 26 to see who will join the Dawg Pound.
A Shaw High School senior is announcing their pick.
19 News Sports Director Tony Zarrell and Sports Anchor Mark Schwab have you covered with the latest highlights.
Click on the links below to follow them on Facebook and Twitter for updates:
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.