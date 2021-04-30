Police seek tips after house fire kills 8-year-old girl in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police Department is asking the public to share information about a house fire that killed an 8-year-old girl on March 30.
Roniah Boswell Bartee, of Barberton, died at a local hospital due to fire injuries, according to the medical examiner.
Firefighters discovered her inside a burning home located on the 2200 block of 18th Street SW.
Firefighters responded to the call at 4:15 a.m. They found Bartee in the house with burns on her body.
She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead around 4:50 a.m.
Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire. They’re seeking any leads or tips that could help solve this case.
Contact any of the numbers listed below with information about this deadly fire. Anonymous tips are accepted.
Akron Police Department: 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP
Akron Fire Investigation Unit: 330-375-2214
Summit County CrimeStoppers: 330-434-COPS (2677)
Text a tip to 274-637.
