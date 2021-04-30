Browns trade up for Notre Dame linebacker in round 2

Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) defends against Alabama during the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth) (Source: Michael Ainsworth)
By Chris Dellecese | April 30, 2021 at 8:45 PM EDT - Updated April 30 at 8:49 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns saw the man they wanted, and moved up to get him, grabbing Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in the 2nd round of the NFL Draft Friday.

Cleveland traded up from 59 to 52 when Owusu-Koramoah started sliding.

The Browns sent picks 59 and 89 to Carolina for picks 52 and 113.

Owusu-Koramoah is 6-1 and 215 pounds, and is known for his sideline-to-sideline speed.

He played 2 seasons for the Fighting Irish, tallying 142 tackles and 7 sacks.

He was the 2020 Butkus Award winner as the nation’s best linebacker and also won ACC Defensive Player of the Year.

