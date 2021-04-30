Browns trade up for Notre Dame linebacker in round 2

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns saw the man they wanted, and moved up to get him, grabbing Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in the 2nd round of the NFL Draft Friday.
Cleveland traded up from 59 to 52 when Owusu-Koramoah started sliding.
The Browns sent picks 59 and 89 to Carolina for picks 52 and 113.
Owusu-Koramoah is 6-1 and 215 pounds, and is known for his sideline-to-sideline speed.
He played 2 seasons for the Fighting Irish, tallying 142 tackles and 7 sacks.
He was the 2020 Butkus Award winner as the nation’s best linebacker and also won ACC Defensive Player of the Year.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.