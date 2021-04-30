2 Cleveland bars cited on Draft Day for violating Gov. DeWine’s health orders

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Investigative Unit cited two local bars Thursday, the first night of the NFL Draft.
The OIU said the following businesses were cited for improper conduct - disorderly activity:
- The Ivy, 1212 West 6th St.
- Dive Bar, 1214 West 6th St.
The citations stem from a lack of social distancing and mask wearing, according to a press release.
The Ohio Investigative Unit said agents found 170 people inside The Ivy and 200 people inside Dive Bar.
The bars will face hearings before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission due to not following Gov. DeWine’s health orders.
The bars may be fined, but the commission can suspend or even revoke their liquor licenses.
