Cleveland to begin processing permit requests for summer events

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Parades, festivals and concerts are coming back to Cleveland.
The city will start processing permit applications for summer events, according to their website.
Good news for those who already submitted their permit request: No need to reapply.
Processing for new permit requests begins May 10, the city said.
Cleveland recommends that COVID-19 safety precautions be taken at any large outdoor event. Events must adhere to local and state health orders.
