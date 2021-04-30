Cleveland distributes COVID vaccines

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Department of Public Health will be distributing COVID-19 vaccines for community members age 16 and up.
Here are the distribution dates and locations:
Wednesday, May 5 at Allen Missionary Baptist Church at 9333 Miles Ave. from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 6 at Thomas Jefferson International Newcomer’s Academy at 3145 W. 46th St. from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Friday, May 7 at Lincoln West High School at 3202 W. 30th St. from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday, May 8 at Bethany Christian Church at 3940 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Saturday, May 8 at Urban Kutz Barbershop at 11106 Detroit Ave. from noon to 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 15 at Bethany Christian Church at 3940 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Saturday, May 15 at Urban Kutz Barbershop at 4491 Pearl Rd. from noon to 4:30 p.m
Walk-ins are welcome or click here to register.
You can also call the Cleveland Department of Public Health at 216-664-2222.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.