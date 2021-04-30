Cleveland firefighters say house fire on Buckingham Avenue was deliberately set

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A warrant has now been issued for a Cleveland man accused of setting his duplex on fire earlier this week.
Cleveland firefighters responded to the home in the 12000 block of Buckingham Avenue around 11 p.m. Monday.
According to firefighters, the downstairs resident started the fire and was injured in the process.
The three upstairs residents, a mom, her son and fiance, managed to escape, but lost most of their possessions.
The suspect is currently in the hospital and will be charged with arson when he is released.
No firefighters were injured fighting the blaze.
