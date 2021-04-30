Despite fog, city of Cleveland looked great during NFL Draft and got plenty of social media love

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The national spotlight was on Cleveland Thursday night as fans of all 32 teams braved the elements for the first round of the NFL Draft.
Rain moved out in time for the NFL Draft, but fog blanketed the city.
Even with the poor weather conditions, the city of Cleveland was highlighted beautifully on TV and got plenty of social media compliments to prove it.
Clear, but cool, conditions are forecast for the final two days of the NFL Draft in Cleveland.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.