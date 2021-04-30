Free bus rides to Wolstein Center for groups of 20 or more

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Wolstein Center wants your COVID-19 experience to be easy.
No hurdles. No fuss.
That’s why the Wolstein Center, in partnership with Cuyahoga County and Greater Cleveland RTA, is offering free bus rides for groups of 20 or more people.
Call 216-615-6313 to request a group vaccination appointment.
An RTA bus will drop off your group outside the Wolstein Center.
A spokesperson said the offer is available for community clubs, churches, workplaces or any group of 20 or more.
You’ll need to provide a time and location for pickup.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.