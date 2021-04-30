Governor dedicates Ohio state park tree grove to those who died due to COVID-19 pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine dedicated a new tree grove at a state park on Friday, honoring the victims and survivors of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fifteen trees were planted at Great Seal State Park in Chillicothe by survivors of the pandemic, health care workers, other essential personnel, and families of Ohioans who died due to the coronavirus.
The governor, who initially announced plans for the memorial on the day before the one year anniversary of when Ohio reported its first confirmed COVID-19 case, was joined by Ohio Department of Natural Resources Director Mary Mertz for the Friday afternoon ceremony.
As of Friday afternoon, the Ohio Department of Health reported 19,285 coronavirus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Great Seal State Park is approximately 45 miles south of Columbus.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.