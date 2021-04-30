India experiences massive spike in COVID cases; Cleveland Clinic steps in to donate emergency aid

Doctor Mehtn says the Cleveland Clinic and the Cleveland community have a direct connection to India, “We have a very large Indian community itself. Every family in Cleveland has someone infected with this disease or condition in India.” It’s believed the COVID 617 Variant, also detected in the U.S., has contributed to India’s massive spike. But India’s population is so large; doctors say it’s also difficult to social distance, “In the beginning, they were much better off and way behind the United States with the new cases, and hospitalizations and deaths. But I think it’s possible they’ve dropped their guard down too soon,” Doctor Mehtn told 19 News.