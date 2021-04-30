LSD, psilocybin mushrooms, THC Wonka Bars among drugs seized from Wadsworth home

WADSWORTH, Ohio (WOIO) - A Wadsworth resident is behind bars after a search warrant was executed by the Medina County Drug Task Force and Wadsworth Police at their home on April 27.
The MCDTF said the operation led to authorities seizing the following:
- LSD: 368 unit-doses
- THC (vape) cartridges: 578 unit-doses
- Wonka Bars: 49 bars with 1,000mg THC per bar
- Psilocybin mushrooms: 130.2 grams
- Marijuana: 98.6 grams
- One loaded firearm
- $91,395 cash
The investigation is ongoing.
If you have a tip, call MCDTF at 330-725-9181 or email info@mcdtf.org.
The MCDTF is a county-wide drug enforcement agency established in 1987 primarily funded through the Medina County Anti-Drug Levy.
