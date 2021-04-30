NFL and Cisco to donate $150,000 to the Cleveland Public Library

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Imagine not having access to the internet in this day in age.
Unfortunately, more than 50,000 Cleveland households are dealing with that issue right now.
The NFL has stepped up to help Cleveland residents get connected.
“There are people out there that still care and are helping bridge the gap in these communities,” said Erica Hughes, Cleveland resident.
The NFL and technology company, Cisco, will donate $150,000 to the Cleveland Public Library so they can upgrade their tech centers that are located all over the region.
“We are grateful for your generous gifts that will sponsor rooms that will connect our neighborhoods to vital services,” said Felton Thomas, CEO, Cleveland Public Library.
Hughes says families like hers will benefit greatly from the library’s new tech centers.
“This past year has truly been a rough year for everybody with the pandemic, but just to be able to access legal aid meetings, Zoom meetings, this is just wonderful,” said Hughes.
NFL representatives say they made this donation to the library so they can leave a positive impact on the Cleveland community long after the 2021 Draft is over.
“The digital divide has been a huge issue exasperated by the pandemic... we want to make sure that kids and families have access to the technology they need,” said Anna Isaacson, vice president of social responsibility, NFL.
Meanwhile, Hughes and her three children can’t wait to use the library’s new computer labs that are coming soon.
“The technology is going to be awesome, and this is wonderful... it means so much,” Hughes added.
The NFL and Cisco funds will also be used to create video conference rooms at Cleveland Public Library branches.
The rooms will primarily be used by families serviced by the Legal Aid Society.
