NFL drafts Northeast Ohio security business to protect sports fans

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If you looked around, you may not be able to see them, but you’re always happy they’re there.
We’re talking about security.
“Where as most people love being in front of the stage, we like being behind the stage because that’s where we shine. “ said Chief Operations Officer Ryan Fioritto.
The Tenable Protective Services team has got the NFL Draft on lock. They even hired around 150 extra people to meet the NFL’s demands; a huge uptick after their business took a hit during the pandemic when many special events were canceled.
Now, they’re stationed all over the Draft keeping a lookout 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
”We’ve been fortunate that we’ve been doing this for the last three weeks since they came into town to start setting up,” said Fioritto.
Due to safety regulations, Tenable couldn’t tell us exactly what their mission is during the NFL Draft, but we do know they’re keeping a close eye on everything.
“So far so good. I don’t have any wood to knock on, but it’s been pretty smooth,” said Fioritto, something he owes to the staff that keeps them fed, and the ones working behind the scenes troubleshooting.
While sports fans enjoyed all the NFL Draft had to offer, the Tenable team took a minute to take the NFL’s advice and soak it all in.
“We have a job to do, but at the end of the day, we want you to remind your folks to take a breath and smile because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and we want your team to enjoy this experience,” said Fioritto.
