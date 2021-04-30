Northeast Ohio Weather: Dramatic temperature swings, wind, and some rain all happening the next few days

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cold air mass is in place today. Afternoon temperatures only lower to middle 50s. The wind will be strong. West to northwest direction with gusts over 40 mph at times. There is a fast moving disturbance that is forecast to kick off a few showers around midday and into the afternoon. Some lake enhancement as well. These showers could contain some small hail. Once this disturbance passes, we will be clear tonight. A diminishing trend to the wind as the night wears on. Temperatures crash into the 30s. Frost will be a pretty good bet early tomorrow morning. Warmer air builds in tomorrow. Sunny to partly cloudy. Afternoon temperatures in the 60s. The wind really whips up again later tomorrow afternoon and Saturday night. A front sets up shop just to our north. We do think this could trigger some scattered showers and storms from time to time Saturday night and Sunday. Best risk of this along the lakeshore counties. A warm day Sunday as temperatures surge to around 80 degrees.