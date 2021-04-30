Northeast Ohio weather: Showers this afternoon; Freeze Watch overnight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - What started out as a beautiful morning quickly spiraled into a cloudy and wet Friday as a cold front moved through our area.
The showers will quickly pull out of of NE Ohio, and skies will clear through the evening.
In fact, as soon as 3:00 or 4:00 PM, we should be drying out and clearing out.
Temperatures will be very chilly tonight.
We’ll fall into the low 30s by morning.
Lakeshore locations will fall into the mid 30s.
Due to the threat of sub-freezing temperatures inland, the National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Watch for much of the area, south and southeast of Cuyahoga County.
Residents should take measures to protect tender vegetation tonight.
After a cold start to the weekend, temperatures will warm into the mid 60s on Saturday.
Sunday will be even warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Unfortunately, there will be a few shower chances through the weekend, mainly in our northeastern counties late Saturday afternoon and into the evening.
More widespread rain will move in later Sunday.
