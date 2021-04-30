Ohio reports single-day increase of 1,541 new COVID-19 cases, adds 96 deaths to total

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Friday, the Department of Health said 19,285 coronavirus deaths have been verified in the state of Ohio with at least 1,072,312 cases since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine did not schedule a normal COVID-19 briefing on Friday.
The 24-hour increase of 1,541 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Friday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
An additional 171,169 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 56,400 total hospitalizations reported on Friday, at least 7,793 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
