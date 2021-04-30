Runners step up to starting line for in-person races again in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Countless runners who’d been training for months saw in-person races canceled, swapped out for virtual ones for the past year.
But like many other events, in person racing is back on the calendar and runners are ready to get back to the starting line in a Cleveland comeback.
The training groups from Fleet Feet Cleveland are hitting the ground running again.
Runners Jen Longo, Angela Palumbo and Bruce Sampsel are regulars in the local and regional racing circuit.
“Probably one or two marathons a year, 5K’s 10K’s,” Sampsel said.
“I just fell in love with the sport and the comradery,” said Longo.
It’s the comradery, they say, they missed the most when in-person racing was tabled for more than a year.
“You kind of miss being there at the starting line and the finish line with all your friends,” said Sampsel.
Virtual racing wasn’t for them.
“I love the crowd support of an in-person race, I love the energy that that comes with. So I didn’t opt for any virtual racing,” said Palumbo.
Longo and Sampsel finally laced up and returned to in-person racing after a year away, completing the Glass City Marathon in Toledo this past weekend.
Longo said she felt safe because they limited the field size, and required proof of vaccination or a negative test to participate. She said the crowd, and fellow runners motivated her.
“The last four miles was such a push,” she said.
They’re now training for other upcoming regional races. Sampsel says having those on the calendar helps him mentally and physically.
“You have to have one on the horizon or you just won’t keep your training up,” Sampsel said.
For Palumbo, the return to racing has put some pep back in her step.
“It feels so good. It’s just like going back to normal. Such a sense of normalcy,” she said.
