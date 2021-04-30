See the moment CB Greg Newsome finds out he’s the newest Cleveland Brown (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns drafted cornerback Greg Newsome with the 26th overall pick in Thursday’s NFL Draft.
Cleveland welcomes Newsome from Northwestern.
The university shared this heartwarming video of the moment Newsome discovered he was the newest Cleveland Brown.
Newsome watched the NFL Draft with 50 people just outside of Chicago, he said on a Zoom call after getting the good news.
“It’s a blessing to join a team like that,” Newsome said to the media.
