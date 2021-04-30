Shaker Heights nurse ordered to pay back $23K for workers’ compensation fraud

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The courts have ordered a Shaker Heights nurse to pay back more than $23,000 after she pleaded guilty to felony workers’ compensation fraud.
Tayna Houston, 46, owes the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation (BWC) $23,489, a Franklin County judge decided April 7.
Houston was caught working while continuing to collect benefits, according to a press release.
Houston injured herself in June of 2019 while working as a therapeutic program nurse, BWC said. She then began collecting disability benefits.
She failed to tell BWC, her former employer or her doctor that she’d gotten a new job, according to the release.
Houston must pay back the money and serve five years of probation, according to the release.
“We’re here to provide compensation for people who can’t work because of an on-the-job injury, not supplement the income of fraudsters cheating our system,” John Logue, BWC Interim Administrator, said in the release.
