From St. Ignatius to Miami

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Liam Eichenburg did not have to wait long to hear his name called in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Miami drafted him with the 10th pick, the 42nd overall, making him the second offensive tackle taken in the round. The Dolphins moved up in the round to get him. They traded pick No. 50 and third-rounder in 2022 to Giants to move up to No. 42 to select the former St. Ignatius Wildcat.