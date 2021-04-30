From St. Ignatius to Miami

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Liam Eichenburg did not have to wait long to hear his name called in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Miami drafted him with the 10th pick, the 42nd overall, making him the second offensive tackle taken in the round. The Dolphins moved up in the round to get him. They traded pick No. 50 and third-rounder in 2022 to Giants to move up to No. 42 to select the former St. Ignatius Wildcat.
“I’m very excited to be part of the Miami Dolphins,” Eichenberg said after being selected. “I’ve been able to meet a couple of their players and they carry themselves well. I’m very excited.”
There was a chance Eichenberg could have stayed in Ohio. Cincinnati was on the clock with Eichenberg on the board, but they traded down with New England.
Eichenberg is not sure what position he will play in his rookie year. “I will play anywhere they need me, for me it’s about helping the team win,” he said.
