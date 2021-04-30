Thursday: Tri-C to offer COVID-19 vaccines at Eastern campus

By Avery Williams | April 30, 2021 at 10:00 AM EDT - Updated April 30 at 10:00 AM

HIGHLAND HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - COVID-19 vaccines will be available Thursday, May 6, at Cuyahoga Community College.

Tri-C is offering Moderna shots for adults who need their first or second dose, according to a press release.

Some time slots require an appointment, while others are on a first come, first served basis.

You’ll need an appointment to visit between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Register here.

The clinic will take walk-ins starting at 2 p.m. The clinic ends at 3:45 p.m.

It’s happening at the Student Services building on Tri-C’s Eastern Campus, located at 4250 Richmond Road in Highland Hills.

The college suggests you park in Lot F.

Vaccines are available for local residents as well as Tri-C students, faculty and staff.

Bring a government-issued ID with your name and address.

You must be 18 or older to receive the Moderna vaccine.

This clinic is taking place through a partnership with Care Alliance Health Care, according to Tri-C.

