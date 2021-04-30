Videos show moment Bratenahl police cruiser was hit, officer injured while blocking flood on I-90

BRATENAHL, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities released multiple video angles that show the moment a Bratenahl police cruiser was hit from behind on I-90 while blocking a portion of the highway due to standing water.
The accident happened on Thursday afternoon along I-90.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the officer was in his cruiser with the emergency lights activated while blocking the right lane because of up to 2 feet of high-standing water on I-90 when a driver crashed into him.
Bratenahl police released multiple angles of the crash, including dash and body camera video from the officer involved.
Ohio Department of Transportation camera caught the crash on video:
Body camera video from officer involved in crash:
Dash camera video from inside Bratenahl police cruiser:
Responding officer’s dash camera shows scene of crash:
Body camera video of responding police tending to injured officer and driver of striking vehicle:
As of Friday morning, the Bratenahl police officer was still hospitalized, but injuries are not considered life-threatening.
