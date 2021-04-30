Weather and traffic: What you need to know for Day 2 of the NFL Draft

Stay updated with Jeff and Jamie every week day at 7:10 a.m.

Weather and traffic: What you need to know for Day 2 of the NFL Draft
Commuter Cast
By Avery Williams | April 30, 2021 at 6:51 AM EDT - Updated April 30 at 6:51 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Friday is Day 2 of the NFL Draft. Jeff and Jamie are optimistic: Better weather and traffic conditions than yesterday.

Friday remains chilly with afternoon temperatures in the lower to middle 50s.

Jeff is forecasting midday and afternoon rain showers.

[ Click here for the latest on DRAFT DAYS weather ]

Jamie has travel tips for those headed to the Draft. She’s not seeing any slow downs this morning.

[ Need help navigating the Draft? RTA has you covered ]

Draft-related road closures and parking bans may impact your morning commute. Especially if you work or live in downtown Cleveland.

[ Cleveland issues road closures and parking bans for NFL Draft ]

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.