Weather and traffic: What you need to know for Day 2 of the NFL Draft

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Friday is Day 2 of the NFL Draft. Jeff and Jamie are optimistic: Better weather and traffic conditions than yesterday.
Friday remains chilly with afternoon temperatures in the lower to middle 50s.
Jeff is forecasting midday and afternoon rain showers.
Jamie has travel tips for those headed to the Draft. She’s not seeing any slow downs this morning.
Draft-related road closures and parking bans may impact your morning commute. Especially if you work or live in downtown Cleveland.
