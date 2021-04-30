Woman pleads guilty to several hit and run crimes in Westlake, Bay Village

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland woman who is accused of striking four people and two dogs in three separate hit-and-run incidents in Westlake and Bay Village has pleaded guilty to several criminal charges.
Shayla Harris, 25, was then convicted of two counts of felonious assault, two counts of injuring animals and two counts of attempted murder,
The hit and run accidents happened from April 1, 2020 to April 7, 2020.
On April 1, 2020, Harris is accused of driving into a 56-year-old Bay Village man and his dog.
On April 4, 2020, police said Harris struck a 22-year-old woman getting her mail on Caroline Circle in Westlake.
And, on April 7, 2020, Harris allegedly struck two people and a dog on Cahoon Road near White Oaks Restaurant.
Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Michael Shaughnessy will sentence Harris on June 7.
