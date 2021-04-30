14-year-old Lorain County student brings loaded gun to school, deputies say

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 14-year-old girl is facing criminal charges after Lorain County Sheriff deputies said she brought a loaded gun to Pathways to Success Educational Service Center on State Route 58 in Pittsfield Township.
According to deputies, this happened on April 29.
At the start of the school day, an alert teacher noticed the girl wearing a jacket and carrying a purse, which is apparently unusual for the student, said deputies.
The teacher also told deputies the student avoided being checked for contraband when entering the building.
The teacher then told the program director, who deputies said went to the student’s classroom and found the loaded handgun in her purse.
Deputies said the handgun was loaded with a 15 round magazine along with an additional magazine in the holster.
The student told deputies she took her father’s gun to school to impress a male student she owed money for a bet.
The male student allegedly told her instead of getting paid in cash, he wanted a handgun.
Deputies added there was never any indication the female student made any threat to harm anyone or herself.
She is now charged with illegal conveyance or possession of a deadly weapon or dangerous ordinance in a school safety zone and is at the Lorain County Detention Home.
Deputies said they are still trying to talk to the male student.
