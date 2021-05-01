All aboard! Train rides to resume at Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Lots in store for opening weekend at the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad.
Train rides resume May 1 with no more than 50% capacity.
National Park Scenic rides will operate three days a week in May and five days a week in June, according to a press release.
The Explorer program also kicks off May 1. You’ll be able to exit the train and explore Cuyahoga Valley National Park.
Masks are required at boarding, the release said, and must be worn unless you are eating or drinking.
You have three chances to catch a train ride on Saturday, May 1, or Sunday, May 2.
Independence Station -- May 1 and 2 -- 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Akron Northside Station -- May 1 and 2 -- 11 a.m.
Independence Station is located at 7900 Old Rockside Road. Akron Northside Station is located at 27 Ridge Street.
Click here to book a ticket.
