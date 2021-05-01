Browns draft Toledo native in 4th Round of NFL Draft

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - James Hudson started his college career in Michigan, finished it in Ohio, and now will continue it just 114 miles away from home.
The offensive tackle from the University of Cincinnati was drafted by the Browns in Round 4 of the Draft on Saturday.
A former defensive tackle for the Wolverines, Hudson switched to offensive line for the Bearcats and didn’t allow a sack in his one season in Cincinnati. Hudson says he studied YouTube videos of Browns legend Joe Thomas to improve his technique.
Versatility will be a key for Hudson in the NFL, as the Browns can use him at either tackle, or guard.
