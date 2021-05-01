Draft a Cleveland City Dog waiting for their ‘fur-ever’ team for just $21 this weekend

By Rachel Vadaj | May 1, 2021 at 1:07 AM EDT - Updated May 1 at 1:07 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Looking to draft a new teammate into your family this weekend?

City Dogs is celebrating the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland by reducing its adoption fees to $21 this Saturday and Sunday to help the adoptable dogs find their “fur-ever” home.

The usual adoption procedures will still be in place throughout the weekend, including appointment-only meetings which can be set up by clicking here.

To see the list of all adoptable four-legged prospects who love to play ball and won’t cost millions of dollars in contracts, click here!

City Dogs said, “it is always our goal to find a good fit for both the dog and the potential household. We’d love to help you draft a new member to your ‘team!’”

