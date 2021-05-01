Fire breaks out in Mayfield Heights apartment complex

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A fire broke out in a fifth-floor apartment at Gates Mills Place on Mayfield Road in Mayfield Heights Saturday around 9 p.m.
The fire was quickly contained and extinguished, said Lt. Chris Martinitis, of the Mayfield Heights Fire Department.
A resident of the complex who lived on the same floor as the fire said that she could smell smoke and see the flames from the exterior of the building.
She said this was the second fire in the complex today. The other occurred in the early morning hours, she said.
“The scary part is that it’s happened so often that people are not taking it seriously,” she said. “They’re not coming out. They just stay there. You can see them they’re all in their rooms. It’s really a concern. I hope they get to the bottom of it.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.