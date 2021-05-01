‘It’s our turn’: Final day of the NFL Draft excites football fans for Cleveland’s future

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Thousands flocked Saturday to downtown Cleveland, ready for some fun.
A resurgence for the city, all thanks to the NFL Draft.
James Prokay and Kimberly Pikula, a couple from Parma, are feeling optimistic about the future of their city.
“We’ve had a lot of highs, a lot of lows,” they said. “Now it’s our turn to go back up and stay up!”
Many fun things are planned for the last day of the Draft.
19 News even got sneak peak of Machine Gun Kelly during rehearsals Saturday morning.
The Draft is bringing people to Cleveland from far and wide.
Miles Morrison is here all the way from Tennessee.
“This draft experience is probably the most memorable this trip,” Morrison said.
Andrew Harris said he’s here to support his Browns. He thinks this energy is just the start of good things to come.
“Looking forward to seeing the stadium and just taking everything in,” he said. “Especially now that the team is really good.”
For some people, the Draft is the first large event they’ve attended since the onset of the pandemic.
Prokay and Pikula said the Draft is an event they’ll never forget.
“The excitement is coming back to me after 20 years. We have a new life together,” they said.
