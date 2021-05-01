The NFL Draft draws to a close with performance by Cleveland’s Machine Gun Kelly

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland’s NFL Draft drew to a close Saturday with a performance by Cleveland’s own Machine Gun Kelly after the last pick was made.
MGK grew up in the Cleveland suburb of Shaker Heights and told the crowd, “It feels good to be home.”
That’s a wrap on the 86th NFL Draft this year here in Cleveland. The city is celebrating a successful three days of being in the international spotlight, and stakeholders in the draft including Destination Cleveland tell 19 News the city has never shined brighter.
The stage, the lights, and all of the scaffolding are being taken down, but day three of the draft closed giving business owners and others hope for the future.
Eddie Jay, the Owner of Ohio City Barbeque who served up plenty of food at the three-day event says this live event is something all of us desperately needed.
“Woo Hoo!! Needed yes. Definitely. Everybody that was struggling,” he said. “Now we all are on the same block together. Everybody made some money and can go home kind of happy tonight.”
Cleveland hosting the NFL Draft brought people in from all over the country, and it’s a boost to the economy that’s critical after a year of shutdowns and restrictions due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Emily Lauer is the Senior Director of Public Relations for Destination Cleveland, “We’ve had a live event, we’ve had tens of thousands of people downtown over the last three days, and I would say that we will probably say this has been a successful three days in Cleveland.”
“I mean it’s amazing to see everybody back out and enjoying themselves, kind of like a sense of normal again, which I think we all needed,” said Lauren Dean, of Stow, who came with her husband and two young children and enjoyed the day,
And as the draft ended and the clean-up began many left saying Cleveland and the Browns scored big.
“Yes. Every pick our Browns made I’m happy. I think this is the year,” said Eddie Jay, of Ohio City Barbeque. “I’m going to call it right now. We’re going to have a 12-and-4 season. Super Bowl-bound. Woof, woof, woof!”
A rainbow appeared at the end of the live event giving everyone hope that the worst is behind us, and maybe there’s a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow.
