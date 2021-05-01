Northeast Ohio man among 45 killed in stampede at religious festival in Israel

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A stampede at a religious festival in Israel killed at least 45 people early Friday, including a man from Northeast Ohio.
Yossi Kohn died in the disaster, according to the Jewish Federation of Cleveland.
“May his memory and all those who passed away be for a blessing,” the organization wrote in a Facebook post.
The stampede began when crowds tried to pass through a tunnel-like walkway, according to a report from the Associated Press.
Slippery metal stairs at the end of the passage caused people to fall.
The stampede happened during the celebrations of Lag BaOmer at Mount Meron, according to the AP’s report.
Tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews attended the event, AP said. More than 100 people suffered injuries.
The tragedy is the the deadliest civilian disaster in Israel’s history.
