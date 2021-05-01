Northeast Ohio weather: Warm end to the weekend before unsettled work week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Temperatures will continue on a warming trend through the weekend.
Clouds build in overnight Saturday, keeping lows right around 60 degrees.
Winds will pick up out of the southwest through the day Sunday, bringing in much warmer air as a warm front lifts through.
High temperatures Sunday will be around 80 degrees.
A series of systems will move in starting early Monday morning keeping things soggy to start the work week.
Scattered storm chances stay in the forecast through Tuesday.
Highs will be around 70 degrees both days.
Flooding concerns will be around for areas that saw a lot of rainfall this past week.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.