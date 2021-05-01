Perry’s Luke Farrell drafted by Jacksonville

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio State tight end Luke Farrell is not done playing for Urban Meyer. The former Perry Pirate, who was recruited by Meyer to OSU, was drafted by Meyer’s new team, the Jacksonville Jaguars, with the first pick in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Saturday.
Farrell only caught 34 passes for 380 yards in three years at Ohio State, but was just not featured very much. Only five catches for 37 yards in 2020, his one touchdown came in the win over Clemson.
The Jaguars need tight end help so Farrell will have a chance to compete for reps right away, although tight ends traditionally take a few years to develop.
