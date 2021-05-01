Portage County Drug Task Force seizes 12 pounds of crystal methamphetamine from Kent home

KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - Numerous people may face charges after an extensive drug investigation led to law enforcement agencies seizing 12 pounds of crystal methamphetamine as it was delivered in Kent, according to the Portage County Drug Task Force.
The PCDTF said the Portage County Sheriff’s Office, Kent Police, Akron Police Narcotics Unit, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms joined forces to seize the 12 pounds of crystal methamphetamine being delivered to a Kent residence.
Investigators obtained an anticipatory search warrant for the residence once the drugs were delivered, so once those in the residence accepted the delivery, the search warrant was executed, PCDTF said.
Several subjects were taken into custody for questioning and later released with charges pending after prosecutor review and chemical analysis of the drugs, according to PCDTF.
“The Portage County Drug Task Force is grateful for the support from the surrounding local law enforcement agencies and the federal law enforcement agencies who were involved in this large operation. Without their support, this operation would not have been successful,” PCDTF said.
